Donald Trump signs bill on combating European anti-Semitism: White House

By UNI

MOSCOW: US President Donald Trump has signed a bill that will enhance US efforts to protect Jewish communities at home and abroad by working together with European governments.

The President signed into law HR 672, the 'Combating European Anti-Semitism Act of 2017,' which expresses the sense of the Congress that it is in the United States national interest to combat anti-Semitism at home and abroad," the White House said on Monday.

The bill emphasizes the need to ensure the security of European Jewish communities, including schools and synagogues, reported Sputnik.

It also requires the State Department to report on US efforts to partner up with European law enforcement agencies and civil society groups to combat anti-Semitic incidents.