Home World

India to provide special training to 62 Nepalese officials

With an e-payment system, accounting and internal audit, the course will be held in three batches with 20 Nepalese officials being trained in New Delhi from January 14.

Published: 15th January 2019 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, KP Sharma Oli

Representational image for India-Nepal ties

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India will provide special training to 62 Nepalese officials on public finance management which includes an e-payment system, accounting, internal audit and fiscal responsibility, Indian officials here said Tuesday.

The training session is part of the Nepal-India Economic Cooperation Programme, the Indian Embassy said. The course on 'Global Perspectives on Public Financial Management' will be held in three batches with 20 Nepalese officials being trained in New Delhi from January 14, it said.

The training will enhance the capabilities of these officials in global practices dealing with e-payment system, accounting and cash management, public borrowing system, accounting of foreign loans/grants and repayments, pension payment system, internal audit, fiscal responsibility and budget management, among others, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Nepal Economic Cooperation Programme Global Perspectives on Public Financial Management India Nepalese training

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)
Protest at Neelimala as women try to enter Sabarimala
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Gallery
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp