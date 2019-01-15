India to provide special training to 62 Nepalese officials

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India will provide special training to 62 Nepalese officials on public finance management which includes an e-payment system, accounting, internal audit and fiscal responsibility, Indian officials here said Tuesday.

The training session is part of the Nepal-India Economic Cooperation Programme, the Indian Embassy said. The course on 'Global Perspectives on Public Financial Management' will be held in three batches with 20 Nepalese officials being trained in New Delhi from January 14, it said.

The training will enhance the capabilities of these officials in global practices dealing with e-payment system, accounting and cash management, public borrowing system, accounting of foreign loans/grants and repayments, pension payment system, internal audit, fiscal responsibility and budget management, among others, it added.