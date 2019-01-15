Home World

Body in the fridge: US man, who killed his mother, tells cops  

An officer searched the freezer and found human remains, including two arms with hands and a decapitated head, in numerous plastic trash bags, court documents said.

Published: 15th January 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Yu Wei Gong, center, appears in court in Honolulu on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, accompanied by his attorney, Darcia Forester, left, and Mandarin Chinese language interpreter on the right. Gong, who admitted to killing and dismembering his mother during an argument in their Honolulu apartment, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONOLULU: A man who admitted to killing and dismembering his mother during an argument in their Honolulu apartment has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Yu Wei Gong was charged with murder after he called police in 2017 to turn himself in after a suicide attempt. He admitted killing his mother Liu Yun Gong about six months earlier, according to court documents. When officers asked where his mother was, he said "in the fridge."

An officer searched the freezer and found human remains, including two arms with hands and a decapitated head, in numerous plastic trash bags, court documents said.

Last year, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, avoiding a life sentence. His defence attorney and the prosecutor in the case said it's a deal the victim's family supports.

In this April 17, 2017, file photo, Yu Wei Gong, left, speaks to Deputy Public Defender Diamond Grace in court in Honolulu. Gong, the man who admitted to killing and dismembering his mother during an argument in their Honolulu apartment, was sentenced Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, to 30 years in prison.
(Photo | AP)

Gong, 28, spent most of Monday's sentencing looking down. He spoke quietly as he apologized to his family in China and Hawaii. "I am ashamed for what I did," he said. "I'm sorry, Mom."

Gong feels he doesn't deserve the forgiveness his family has given him, said Darcia Forester, his public defender. "I want to make clear that he did love his mother and she was a very good mother," she said. "Under no circumstances did she deserve what happened."

Judge Paul Wong noted the "obviously sensational facts" in the case, even though there was no mention of the gory details.

Wong sentenced Gong to 20 years for manslaughter and 10 years for identity theft, to be served separately. A one-year sentence for abuse of a corpse is to be served at the same time. Gong will receive credit for time he's already served.

The identity theft charge stems from Gong paying rent with his mom's checking account.

A parole board will determine the minimum number of years Gong must serve. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Tashima said his office won't recommend fewer than 20 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Honolulu apartment Man kills son body in fridge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp