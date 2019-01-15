Pakistan Army fully prepared to deal with challenges: Qamar Bajwa

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's military is fully prepared to deal with internal and external challenges, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Tuesday.

Bajwa's remarks came during an interaction with the participants of 3rd National Security Workshop Balochistan in Quetta, the capital of the restive Balochistan province.

"Our internal and external challenges demand a comprehensive national response and the Army, in coordination with other institutions of the state, is fully engaged in enabling that response," he said.

He reiterated that prosperity of Pakistan is linked with the prosperity of Balochistan.