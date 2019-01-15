Home World

Pakistan forces kill two ISIS terrorists involved in kidnappings of American, son of ex-premier Gilani

The terrorists were also involved in the killing of senior intelligence officials.

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose only

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistani security agencies on Tuesday killed two terrorists of the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group in Punjab province, who were allegedly involved in the kidnappings of an American national, a senior army officer, and the son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

According to a statement issued by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of the Punjab Police, the terrorists were to hit the offices of an intelligence agency on Tuesday but they were eliminated before they could act.

"On Monday the CTD received credible source information that some terrorists were hiding in Faisalabad, some 150 kms from Lahore, in a rented house.

A person from the neighbourhood observed suspicious activity and secretly informed the police," a CTD spokesman said.

He said an intelligence-based operation was jointly conducted by the CTD, Punjab and an intelligence agency at midnight.

"The terrorists were warned to surrender but they started indiscriminate firing at the personnel of the raiding team. A shootout ensued. When the firing stopped, two terrorists were found dead. They were identified as Adeel Hafeez and Usman Haroon. They belong to a very dangerous network of Daesh (IS)," he said.

The spokesperson further said both terrorists had planned to attack security personnel in Faisalabad, evidence from the crime scene showed.

"This terrorist network has been found involved in several high profile terrorist activities including killing of officials of the intelligence agency in Multan namely Umar Mubeen and Yasir Ali, kidnapping of son-in-law of General Tariq Majeed, an American national Warren Weinstein in 2011, Ali Haider Gilani, son of former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani and Brigadier Tahir," the CTD said.

Weinstein, who was abducted from Lahore, was accidentally killed in a US drone strike in 2015 on the Afghan border.

The slain terrorists had also killed two police officers in Faisalabad in an attempt to kidnap a senior law enforcement officer.

Two suicide jackets, one pistol, two hand grenades and live rounds of pistol have been recovered from the crime scene.

The CTD said further investigation is underway.

