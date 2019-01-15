Home World

Taliban claims deadly car bomb blast in Kabul says report

The bomb-laden car blew up near the Green Village compound, which is a secure area housing several foreign organizations, the TOLO News television network said.

Published: 15th January 2019 10:21 AM

Taliban

Taliban fighters ( File photo | AP)

By UNI

MOSCOW: The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a car-bomb attack in Kabul that killed at least four people and injured up to 113, Afghan media reported on Tuesday.

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said it was treating the explosion as an act of terror.

Taliban insurgents have been carrying out near-daily attacks on security personnel in the country.

Kabul car bomb blast

