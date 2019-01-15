Home World

Turkey seeks over 200 arrests over Gulen ties: Reports

Turkey accuses Gulen of masterminding the July 2016 attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a claim Gulen strongly denies.

Published: 15th January 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes

By AFP

ANKARA: Turkish police on Tuesday launched operations across the country to detain over 200 people, including soldiers, suspected of ties to the group blamed for the 2016 coup attempt, local media reported.

Prosecutors in several provinces including Ankara issued arrest warrants for 222 suspects as part of investigations into followers of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, news agencies Anadolu and DHA reported.

Turkey accuses Gulen of masterminding the July 2016 attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a claim Gulen strongly denies.

The raids on Tuesday were spread across more than 30 provinces including the central Konya and the Aegean regions of Mugla and Izmir.

The Ankara public prosecutor's office said in a statement it issued 50 arrest warrants for active-duty military personnel including three lieutenants.

In a separate probe, the Izmir public prosecutor detained 21 people over alleged ties to Gulen, Anadolu said on Tuesday, adding that authorities were seeking to detain eight suspects on the run.

And in Ankara, the capital's chief prosecutor said nine people had been detained on Monday in another investigation.

Tens of thousands of people have been detained over suspected links to Gulen since 2016 while over 100,000 have been sacked or suspended from the public sector.

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said earlier this month that 31,088 people have been convicted or jailed over Gulen links.

Regular nationwide raids have taken place in recent weeks against alleged members of the Gulen movement despite criticism of Turkey from human rights defenders and its Western allies over the scale of the crackdown.

Turkish officials defend the crackdown by pointing to the need to remove the "virus" they claim is the movement's infiltration of key institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gulen Turkey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp