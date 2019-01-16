Home World

El Chapo 'paid USD 100 million bribe to ex-Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto'

Alex Cifuentes, who says he was a close associate of Guzman for years, told a New York City court that he had told authorities of the bribe in 2016, the BBC reported.

In this undated photo provided by the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, left, poses with an unidentified man. Text messages sent by the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo about narrowly avoiding capture in 2012 have become the latest damaging evidence at his U.S. trial. (Photo: AP)

NEW YORK: Former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto accepted a USD 100 million bribe from drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, a witness has testified.

Guzman, 61, has been on trial in Brooklyn since November after he was extradited from Mexico to face charges of trafficking cocaine, heroin and other drugs as leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, which the US calls the world's largest.

According to reporters in the Brooklyn courthouse, Nieto, who served as the president of Mexico from 2012 to 2018, had requested USD 250 million before settling for USD 100 million.

Cifuentes, a Colombian drug lord who has described himself as El Chapo's "right-hand man", claimed the delivery was made to Mexico City in October 2012 by a friend of El Chapo.

Cifuentes, worked as his secretary and spent two years hiding from authorities with him in the Mexican mountains, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested in Mexico in 2013 and was later extradited to the US where he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in a deal with prosecutors.

Pena Nieto has not responded to the latest claim, but has previously rejected allegations of corruption that had surfaced during the trial since it began in November.

