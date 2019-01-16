EU leaders plan no-deal Brexit, leave door ajar

By Associated Press

LONDON: European Unions are calling on British Prime Minister Theresa May to make her intentions clear on Britain's withdrawal from the EU in the wake of Parliament's massive rejection of the divorce deal her government negotiated with the bloc.

EU Council President Donald Tusk highlighted the political quagmire the 432 -202 vote represented, saying "If a deal is impossible and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?"

Tusk has always held the EU's door ajar for Britain to remain a member, if future events allowed it.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that since Brexit is set for March 29, "The risk of a disorderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom has increased with this evening's vote."

Juncker said the deal's defeat forced the 27 other nations and his commission "to continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared" if Britain leaves without a post-Brexit agreement in place.