Home World

EU leaders plan no-deal Brexit, leave door ajar

EU Council President Donald Tuskas always held the EU's door ajar for Britain to remain a member, if future events allowed it.

Published: 16th January 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Pro and anti Brexit protesters hold placards as they vie for media attention near Parliament in London. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: European Unions are calling on British Prime Minister Theresa May to make her intentions clear on Britain's withdrawal from the EU in the wake of Parliament's massive rejection of the divorce deal her government negotiated with the bloc.

EU Council President Donald Tusk highlighted the political quagmire the 432 -202 vote represented, saying "If a deal is impossible and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?"

Tusk has always held the EU's door ajar for Britain to remain a member, if future events allowed it.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that since Brexit is set for March 29, "The risk of a disorderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom has increased with this evening's vote."

Juncker said the deal's defeat forced the 27 other nations and his commission "to continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared" if Britain leaves without a post-Brexit agreement in place.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit British Parliament European Union Theresa May EU Donald Tusk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)
Protest at Neelimala as women try to enter Sabarimala
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Gallery
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp