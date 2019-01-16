Home World

Now, taking pictures up women's skirts becomes illegal across UK

According to a new law, those found guilty with 'úpskirting' may face jail for upto two years.

Published: 16th January 2019 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Gina Martin, Upskirting

Gina Martin's 18-month-long campaign against 'upskirting' proved successful as Pm theresa May personally backed the legislation. (AFP photo)

By AFP

LONDON: British lawmakers have outlawed the practice of "upskirting" - secretly taking pictures up women's skirts - following an 18-month campaign by a victim.

Those found guilty face up to two years in jail, leading campaigner Gina Martin to praise the bill as "politics and society at its best". Members of the upper House of Lords on Tuesday gave the bill the final seal of approval, and it now only requires the formality of Royal Assent.

Prime Minister Theresa May personally backed the legislation, saying the practice left victims "feeling degraded and distressed". The bill was briefly held up last year when a single MP blocked it by shouting "Object!" during a parliamentary vote.

Christopher Chope, a member of May's Conservative Party, claimed he was objecting to the manner in which the bill was introduced, but was met with cries of "shame" from MPs. Martin tweeted that she was "over the moon" about the vote, adding "I AM EXHAUSTED AND SO HAPPY!".

