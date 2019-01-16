Home World

Suicide attack targeting US-led coalition in Syria's Manbij town kills 15 people

The rare attack came days after the U.S. began the process of withdrawing from Syria, pulling out equipment from the northeast into neighboring Iraq.

This frame grab from video provided by Hawar News, ANHA, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, shows a damaged restaurant where an explosion occurred, in Manbij, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIRUT: An explosion struck Wednesday near a patrol of the U.S.-led coalition in the northern Syrian town of Manbij, killing and wounding more than a dozen people, a Syrian war monitoring group and a local town council said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 16 people were killed including nine civilians and others were wounded in the blast. It added that at least five U.S.-backed Syrian fighters were also among the dead.

The rare attack came days after the U.S. began the process of withdrawing from Syria, pulling out equipment from the northeast into neighbouring Iraq. There was no immediate comment from the U.S.-led coalition on whether there were casualties among coalition forces.

U.S. military Col. Sean Ryan said they were "aware of open source reports regarding an explosion in Syria. Coalition forces conducted a routine patrol in Syria today. We are still gathering information and will share additional details at a later time."Videos released by local activists and news agencies showed a restaurant that suffered extensive damage and a street covered with debris and blood. Several cars were also damaged. Another video showed a helicopter flying over the area.

US service members were among those killed in a suicide attack Wednesday in the flashpoint Syrian city of Manbij, the US-led coalition said without specifying how many. Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, citing unnamed local sources, said a number of U.S. soldiers were injured in the blast and that the U.S. military evacuated soldiers by helicopter.

"US service members were killed during an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria today," a coalition spokesman said in a statement posted on social media. "We are still gathering information and will share additional details at a later time.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the blast, saying one of its members carried out a suicide attack and detonated his vest with explosives. The Observatory and the Kurdish-led Manbij Military Council, which runs the town, said the blast occurred near a restaurant near the town's main market.

The Observatory's chief Rami Abdurahman also said the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber but didn't immediately have any further details. It was not the first time that forces of the U.S.-led coalition were subjected to attacks in the area, although they have been rare.

In March last year, a roadside bomb killed two coalition personnel, an American and a Briton, and wounded five in Manbij."

