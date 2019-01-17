Home World

Afghan peace process: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Pakistan

Khalilzad was likely to push Pakistani officials to ensure the Afghan Taliban's involvement in the peace process, according to Express Tribune.

Published: 17th January 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Zalmay_Khalilzad

US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to discuss with the senior civil and military leadership the latest efforts to bring peace to the war-torn country.

The US envoy was initially scheduled to arrive in the federal capital on Tuesday. However, the visit was rescheduled after Khalilzad was said to be engaged in meetings in Kabul, Geo News reported.

He was expected to discuss the Afghan peace process, talks with the Taliban and the US Army's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Express Tribune cited the US diplomatic officials in Pakistan as saying that Khalilzad was likely to push Pakistani officials to ensure the Afghan Taliban's involvement in the peace process.

READ: Taliban threaten to end talks with US on ending Afghan war

They said senior US State Department official Lisa Curtis will also be part of all the meetings, according to the daily.

Khalilzad, who met Taliban representatives last month in Abu Dhabi, is leading an inter-agency delegation to India, China, Afghanistan and Pakistan from January 8-21 to "facilitate a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan".

ALSO READ: No change in India's position on Afghanistan, it supports inclusive peace process: MEA

His trip comes after the US President signalled that he would bring home half of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan as he grows increasingly impatient over America's longest-ever war.

Trump had also criticized India earlier, saying that it is not doing enough for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

READ: Donald Trump mocks Narendra Modi for funding library in Afghanistan

In response, New Delhi had said that it does not send troops abroad except under a specific UN mandate.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zalmay Khalilzad Afghanistan Afghan peace talks Taliban US envoy on Afghanistan donald trump Afghan Taliban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp