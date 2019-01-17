New group launched in Chicago to increase civic engagement of Indian-Americans

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A new organisation aimed at increasing the participation of Indian-Americans in the election process has been launched by some eminent community members in Chicago.

The Voice of Indian-American Voters, with its first chapter in Chicago intends to organize seminars & debates of public office candidates to create a more informed voter base, create a national list of Indian-Americans and start local chapters in other cities that have a sizable Indian population like New Jersey, New York, Dallas and Los Angeles, a media release said Wednesday.

Observing that the participation of Indian-Americans in the election process is sadly much below the national average, one of its founding members and eminent Indian-American Bharat Barai said the community needs to be more involved in the voting process. "The time has come to engage more seriously in our civic responsibility in keeping with our economic & social success," Barai said.

"Indian-Americans are the most successful minority in the country, yet currently we do not get the attention we deserve from elected officials because there is no significant powerful group," said Sanjeev Singh, president of ASAR America, Inc., a technology company based in Naperville.