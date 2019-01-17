Home World

Pregnant Meghan Markle gets called fat, here's how she reacted!

Meghan donned a chic monochromatic look consisting of a cashmere coat layered over a maternity beige knit dress coupled with nude heels and a beige tote.

Published: 17th January 2019 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Meghan_Markle

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a walkabout of Hamilton Square. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Seems like even the Royals have awkward encounters. Meghan Markle recently visited an animal welfare organisation and was called a 'fat lady'. However, the Duchess of Sussex's reply to it was perfect.

The Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday paid a visit to staff, volunteers and beneficiaries at one of her four new patronages, Mayhew, an animal welfare organisation that works towards improving the lives of dogs, cats and people locally and internationally, reported E! Online.

Meghan arrives at the Mayhew animal welfare
charity | AP Photo

The royal donned a chic monochromatic look consisting of a cashmere coat layered over a maternity beige knit dress coupled with nude heels and a beige tote.

Meghan met with volunteers and those impacted by Mayhew's work, however, one bold compliment caught her attention.

One woman named McEachrom said, "What a lovely lady you are. May God bless you."

"And you're a fat lady!" added McEachrom, referring to the Duchess of Sussex's growing baby bump. Meghan responded with a big laugh, "I'll take it!"

McEachrom also predicted the gender of Meghan and Prince Harry, reported People

"Glad to see you so well. You'll soon be having a little baby boy!" McEachrom said.

"Oh, you think it's going to be a boy? It's a surprise. We don't know what we're having. I ask everyone what they think, and everyone has a very strong opinion about it," Meghan said.

READ | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare to move into new royal cottage

During her visit, Meghan, who herself is an animal lover, saw a number of projects run by the charity to improve the lives of animals and people and to help communities both in London and internationally. Meghan even got to hold one of the rescue's pups.

Interestingly, before moving to London, Meghan had two rescue pups at her home in Toronto. Harry and Meghan have also gotten their own dog together.

The royal couple, who got married at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on May 19 and are expecting their first child in 2019, gave an update on Meghan's pregnancy and revealed that she was six months pregnant and due at the end of April or early May.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp