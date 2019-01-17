Pregnant Meghan Markle gets called fat, here's how she reacted!

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Seems like even the Royals have awkward encounters. Meghan Markle recently visited an animal welfare organisation and was called a 'fat lady'. However, the Duchess of Sussex's reply to it was perfect.

The Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday paid a visit to staff, volunteers and beneficiaries at one of her four new patronages, Mayhew, an animal welfare organisation that works towards improving the lives of dogs, cats and people locally and internationally, reported E! Online.

Meghan arrives at the Mayhew animal welfare

charity | AP Photo

The royal donned a chic monochromatic look consisting of a cashmere coat layered over a maternity beige knit dress coupled with nude heels and a beige tote.

Meghan met with volunteers and those impacted by Mayhew's work, however, one bold compliment caught her attention.

One woman named McEachrom said, "What a lovely lady you are. May God bless you."

"And you're a fat lady!" added McEachrom, referring to the Duchess of Sussex's growing baby bump. Meghan responded with a big laugh, "I'll take it!"

McEachrom also predicted the gender of Meghan and Prince Harry, reported People

"Glad to see you so well. You'll soon be having a little baby boy!" McEachrom said.

"Oh, you think it's going to be a boy? It's a surprise. We don't know what we're having. I ask everyone what they think, and everyone has a very strong opinion about it," Meghan said.

READ | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare to move into new royal cottage

During her visit, Meghan, who herself is an animal lover, saw a number of projects run by the charity to improve the lives of animals and people and to help communities both in London and internationally. Meghan even got to hold one of the rescue's pups.

Interestingly, before moving to London, Meghan had two rescue pups at her home in Toronto. Harry and Meghan have also gotten their own dog together.

The royal couple, who got married at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on May 19 and are expecting their first child in 2019, gave an update on Meghan's pregnancy and revealed that she was six months pregnant and due at the end of April or early May.