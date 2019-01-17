Home World

Sri Lanka president Sirisena appoints panel to probe graft charges against government

The five-member commission will will investigate allegations of corruption that took place between January 15, 2015 to December 31, 2018.

Published: 17th January 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Maithripala Sirisena

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena (File | EPS)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Thursday appointed a Presidential Commission to investigate allegations of corruption said to have taken place when his government was in office, a move seen as another attempt to sully the name of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The five-member Commission of Inquiry, to be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Upali Abeyratn, will investigate allegations of corruption that took place between January 15, 2015 to December 31, 2018, Sirisena's office said.

Sirisena became the president in January 2015 after defeating Mahinda Rajapaksa. He formed the government with the support of Prime Minister Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP). The duo's government of national unity introduced many key reforms in their pledge to establish democratic good governance as opposed to the authoritarian regime of Rajapaksa.

However, Sirisena and Wickremesinghe's relationship soured and the president ditched the prime minister to align with Rajapaksa. Sirisena in late October installed Rajapaksa as the prime minister by sacking Wickremesinghe, in an action widely described as a constitutional coup.

Sirisena from time to time accused Wickremesinghe of corruption and appointed a probe into an alleged scam on the issuance of Central Bank of Sri Lanka's bond issues. The bank was headed by Wickremesinghe's close friend Arjuna Mahendran. His son-in-law's primary dealer firm of the central bank was charged with wrongdoings in the bond issues with Mahendran's inside information.

Thursday's appointment of a panel to probe alleged corruption since 2015 is being seen as another attempt to sully the name of Wickremesinghe in the presidential stakes. Wickremesinghe's UNP has gone on record saying they would not back Sirisena's reappointment and would field their own candidate at the next presidential election.

Sirisena expects Rajapaksa's new political party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to back him in the presidential race given the party's good performance in 2018 local council election. The SLPP defeated both Sirisena's and Wickremesinghe's parties in the election in a complete sweep of local councils.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maithripala Sirisena Sri Lanka Presidential Commission Sri Lanka political crisis Ranil Wickremesinghe Mahinda Rajapaksa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp