Zimbabwe police arrest 600 in harsh crackdown on protests

Many residents from capital city Harare reported being tear-gassed by police when they ventured out for bread.

Published: 17th January 2019 01:26 AM

Zimbabwe arrest

A policeman stands guard as some of the people arrested during demonstrations over the hike in fuel prices, make their court appearance at the magistrates courts in Harare. (AP photo)

By Associated Press

HARARE: Zimbabwe police armed with AK-47 rifles arrested a prominent activist and pastor on Wednesday, along with scores of others, in a harsh crackdown over protests against dramatic fuel price hikes in the economically shattered country.

Zimbabwe's state security minister says more than 600 people have been arrested countrywide amid protests over dramatic fuel price increases.

As some hungry Harare residents reported being tear-gassed by police when they ventured out for bread, President Emmerson Mnangagwa denounced what he called "wanton violence and cynical destruction. " He noted a right to protest and said he understands the "pain and frustration," but he appeared to side with authorities who blame the opposition for unrest.

Pastor Evan Mawarire was clutching a Bible when police bundled him into their car in the capital, Harare.

He had organized what became nationwide anti-government protests in 2016 against mismanagement and then-President Robert Mugabe's long stay in power. "They are alleging that he incited violence through Twitter and other forms of social media in the central business district," said Beatrice Mtetwa, the pastor's lawyer.

There were widespread reports of violence as Zimbabwe faced a third day of protests over what has become the world's most expensive gasoline. This is the country's worst unrest since deadly post-election violence in August that saw six people killed.

Zimbabwe's largest telecom company, Econet, sent text messages to customers saying it had been forced by the government to shut down internet service. "The matter is beyond our control," it said.

