Home World

Belarusian model claiming Trump's election secrets dragged into Russian detention

They flew in after being deported from Thailand where they had spent a year in prison for participating in a "sex training course".

Published: 18th January 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Anastasia Vashukevich. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: A Belarusian model who claimed she had proof of Russian collusion with the Trump election campaign was in custody Friday after police "dragged" her from a transit zone in Moscow's airport, her lawyer told AFP.

Anastasia Vashukevich, known as Nastya Rybka, was in jail in southern Moscow after being detained with several others at the airport. 

Nastya Rybka. (Photo | Instagram)

They flew in after being deported from Thailand where they had spent a year in prison for participating in a "sex training course".

A Russian lawyer representing Vashukevich branded the arrest an "international scandal," saying his client had "committed no crimes" and was planning to travel on to Belarus.

Instead she was "moved from the transit zone onto the Russian territory by unidentified law enforcement employees," said Dmitry Zatsarinsky.

He said employees in civilian clothes "dragged her out of the transit zone" and added that he was planning to lodge an official complaint.

Zatsarinsky posted a video on his Instagram that shows five or six men trying to force a young woman resembling Vashukevich into a wheelchair as she tries to break free. 

They then abandon their efforts and simply carry her through what appear to be one-way double doors typically used in airports.

ALSO READ | Belarusian model claiming to know Trump secrets deported from Thailand

Vashukevich was convicted in Thailand earlier this week after nearly a year in jail following her arrest in a seaside resort of Pattaya. 

She pleaded guilty to multiple charges including soliciting and illegal assembly.

Vashukevich was a part of a group participating in a seminar led by Russian self-styled seduction guru Alex Kirillov. The court convicted her and seven co-defendants.

She had travelled to Thailand after sparking a political scandal when she posted a video allegedly showing tycoon Oleg Deripaska and an influential Russian deputy prime minister relaxing on a yacht.

Deripaska later sued her for invasion of privacy.

While in Thai custody, she claimed she had information about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections and pleaded for US help, fearing prosecution in Russia.

Zatsarinsky said that some people in the group had been deported to Belarus via Ukraine, rather than Russia, and faced no problems at the airport in Kiev. 

Russian police late Thursday confirmed Russian and Belarusian citizens were detained in Sheremetyevo airport on arrival from Thailand as part of an ongoing probe into "coercing into prostitution." 

On Friday morning, two men and two women remained in police custody, the interior ministry said, Russian agencies reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anastasia Vashukevich Belarusian model Donald Trump Election rigging US Election meddling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp