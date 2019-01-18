Duke of Edinburgh goes unhurt in car crash near Queen's private home

Home World

Queen Elizabeth II's 97-year-old husband, Prince Philip, has formally retired from public life in 2017.

Prince Philip

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, smiles during his visit to Lord's Cricket Ground to open the new Warner Stand, in London. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II's 97-year-old husband Prince Philip emerged unscathed after being involved in a road traffic accident near the monarch's Sandringham Estate on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon," said a spokesman. "The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene," it added.

The couple spend most of the winter at the residence in Norfolk, south-east England, which continues to operate as a sporting estate. Philip, known for his forthright manner and off-colour jokes, formally retired from public life in 2017.

Born a prince of Greece and Denmark, he married then Princess Elizabeth on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London. On their golden wedding anniversary in 1997, she said of him: "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years."

