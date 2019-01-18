Home World

Imran Khan won't be able to complete a five-year term, claims Asif Ali Zardari

Zardari said that "the prime minister is not from the general public and he will not return to them."

Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government will not be able to last the full term of five years.

Dubbing Khan as a 'selected prime minister', Zardari once again said that nobody accepted the results of the general elections and that the cricketer-turned-politician will not be able to complete the stipulated tenure, Geo News reported.

"Now that you are a selected prime minister, learn something," he said.

