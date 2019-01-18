Home World

India continuously violating ceasefire agreement at LOC:Pakistan Foreign Minister to UNGA president

Espionosa arrived in Islamabad on her first official trip to the Asia-Pacific region since assuming office in September last year.

Published: 18th January 2019 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Mehmood Qureshi. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday raised the Kashmir issue during his meeting with the visiting UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espionosa.

She met Qureshi in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where the two sides also held talks on different issues.

Qureshi said that he discussed the regional and international issues.

including Kashmir with the UNGA chief and "apprised her of Pakistan's grave concern over the gross human rights violations" in Kashmir.

He called for implementing the UN Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir in letter and spirit to resolve this longstanding issue.

India has 'no role' in arranging US-Taliban talks: Pakistan Foreign Office

Qureshi alleged that India was continuously violating the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC) and urged the international community to help resolve the issue.

He said Pakistan agreed with the UNGA president that a strong and vibrant UN was vital for lasting peace and stability in the world.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that the two sides had useful discussions on the on-going process of UN Security Council reform and "the need for this process to be led by Member States and consensus-based way forward".

Qureshi also briefed her about Pakistan hosting more than three million Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

He said Pakistan is actively engaged with Afghanistan for a long and durable solution to the Afghan conflict as it believes peace in the neighbouring country is also in its own best interest.

Espinosa appreciated Pakistan for hosting the Afghan refugees.

Espionosa will be in Islamabad till January 22 and will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She will also be adressing members of academia, think tanks and students.

This is the second visit by the president of the UN General Assembly since 2010.

