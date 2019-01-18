Iran Foreign Minister mocks US National Security Advisor with '10-year challenge'

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: Iran's foreign minister has mocked the US National Security Adviser's calls for a strike on Iran, in a play on the viral 10-year challenge meme on social media.

In a tweet on Friday, Mohammad Javad Zarif posted the titles of two separate articles by John Bolton from 2009 and 2019, both calling for strikes on Iran.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Bolton asked the Pentagon in September to prepare military options for attacking Iran after attacks on US diplomatic sites in Iraq. Social media users taking the 10-year challenge are comparing their profile photos from 2009 and 2019.

Tensions between Iran and the US have been heightened after President Donald Trump withdrew America from the nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.