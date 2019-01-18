Home World

Justice Asif Khosa takes oath as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

President Arif Alvi administered oath to the new Chief Justice who took office after the retirement of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

Published: 18th January 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Asif Saeed Khosa. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa Friday took oath as the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan in a simple ceremony held here at the President's House which was also attended by foreign dignitaries, including from India.

President Arif Alvi administered oath to the new Chief Justice who took office after the retirement of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, judges of higher courts, ministers, diplomats, civil and military officials, lawyers and foreign guests including from India were present at the oath-taking ceremony, the Dawn reported.

Former judge of the Supreme Court of India and President Governing Committee of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur and Sandra E Oxner, former judge and founding president Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute, Canada took part in the ceremony, the report said.

They arrived through the Wagah border in Lahore on Thursday to attend the ceremony, it said.

Five senior judges of Turkey, South Africa and Nigeria also attended the oath taking ceremony.

Born in 1954 in Dera Ghazi Khan area of the Punjab province of Pakistan, Justice Khosa studied at the University of the Punjab and Cambridge University.

He started his practice as a lawyer in 1977 and was elevated as high court judge in 1998.

He was made judge of the Supreme Court in 2010.

Justice Khosa has decided around 50,000 cases in his long career.

He was also part of the benches which disqualified former premiers Yusuf Raza Gilani and Nawaz Sharif.

He was also part of the three-member bench which acquitted Christian woman Asia Bibi in blasphemy case.

The judgment triggered countrywide protest and violence by extremists.

Justice Khosa is very well read, having a vast study in different disciplines and often quotes foreign writers in his judgments.

Addressing the retiring ceremony of his predecessor Justice Nisar on Thursday, Justice Khosa said that he would like to decide the more than 1.9 million cases currently piled up in different courts by reforming the judicial system.

He also said that he would try to eliminate the practice of frivolous cases.

Supreme Court lawyer Ali Zafar said Justice Khosa was expected to focus on judicial issues unlike his predecessor who often interfered in issues of governance.

"The practice of suo motu will be rarely used by Justice Khosa as he believes that it should be only used when all other options have been exhausted to address an issues," Zafar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asif Saeed Khosa pakistan Chief Justice of Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp