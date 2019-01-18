Home World

Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan; crews eject

Both crews ejected from their aircraft, and one pilot has been located on an inflatable raft in the sea as he was flashing the emergency light.

Published: 18th January 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

fighter jets

Representational image for fighter jets. | AP

By PTI

MOSCOW: Two Russian fighter jets have collided in midair in the Far East, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

The Russian military said in a statement that two Su-34 jets were performing training flights when they came into contact about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the shore in the Sea of Japan.

The Russian military said strong winds are hampering the rescue operation but they expect to reach the pilot soon.

It was not immediately clear where the other pilots were, and there was no immediate information about the fate of the jets.

The military said the fighter jets were not carrying missiles.

Comments

