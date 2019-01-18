Home World

Watch | China company forces employees to crawl like dogs for not meeting target

The ordeal came to an end after police intervened and the company was also forced to shut down temporarily when the video of the incident went viral online in China.

A Chinese company has made its underperforming employees crawl like dogs in a circle on the road and got them slapped by a female colleague. (Video screengrab)

A Chinese company has made its underperforming employees crawl like dogs in a circle on the road, a clip by South China Morning Post shows.

Another clip shows a uniformed female employee of the unnamed company slapping six male workers during one of its appraisal meetings, who allegedly did not fulfil their duties well. The woman, who was seen crying while carrying out the punishment, quit her job on Wednesday, according to the report. However, the six men claimed the video clip was misunderstood and that they liked working there.

The ordeal came to an end after police intervened. The company was also forced to shut down temporarily when the video of the incident got leaked in China, leading to several netizens outraging over the humiliating practice.

“The fact is that six male employees did not fulfil their duties as required by the company, not calling customers and so on, because the firm is too relaxed and their performance is poor,” the head of the company was quoted as saying. 

TAGS
