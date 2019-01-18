Home World

WATCH: This Mexican airline enters the border debate with a 'DNA discount'

Amidst tensions between US citizens with President Donald Trump on the US-Mexico border wall, Aeromexico in its new ad offers discounts to US citizens based on their Mexican ancestry.

Published: 18th January 2019 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Aeromexico

An airplane of Aeromexico sits on the tarmac at Mexico City's international airport. (AFP photo)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Aeromexico is taking a poke at the US-Mexico border standoff with a "DNA discount" for people in the United States with Mexican ancestry.

An ad launched this week that became viral on social media took on prejudice against Mexico and encouraged Americans to visit the country on the southern border.

The largest Mexican carrier said it would provide discounts based on the percentage of Mexican heritage determined from customers who take a blood test. "Mexico's first destination is America, but America's first destination is not Mexico," the narrator says in the spot.

The video includes interviews with several people in a Texas town on the topic of travel to Mexico. "Would you consider going to Mexico?" one woman is asked, to which she replies, "No way!" But some of those interviewed warm to the idea when they are told they have a certain percentage of Mexican ancestry.

The marketing move comes amid growing tensions between the North American neighbours with President Donald Trump pressing demands for a border wall and seeking to curb entry of people seeking entry for political asylum.

Another Twitter user wrote: "Maybe some xenophobic Americans will begin to realize that a rather large % of them are from somewhere else and there really are very few 'Americans."

The airline did not immediately respond to an AFP query for details on how it would determine Mexican ancestry. The company said on Twitter it had been planning the promotion since June.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aeromexico US Mexico border wall Aeromexico discount ad Us citizens Mexico ancestry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp