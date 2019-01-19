Home World

2020: UNESCO names Rio de Janeiro as World Capital of Architecture

Having defeated Paris and Melbourne, Rio was selected to host the 27th edition of the World Congress of the International Union of Architects (UIA) in July 2020.

Christ the Redeemer is an Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Twitter)

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has recognised Rio de Janeiro as the 'World Capital of Architecture' for 2020.

"Through the range and quality of its activities, the World Capital of Architecture in Rio de Janeiro will demonstrate the crucial role of architecture and culture in sustainable urban development," UNESCO's Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Renato Ottone Ramirez said in a statement.

The "World Capitals of Architecture" initiative was launched by UNESCO and UIA in November 2018.

UNESCO Rio de Janeiro World Capital of Architecture

