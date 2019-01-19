2020: UNESCO names Rio de Janeiro as World Capital of Architecture

By UNI

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has recognised Rio de Janeiro as the 'World Capital of Architecture' for 2020.

"Through the range and quality of its activities, the World Capital of Architecture in Rio de Janeiro will demonstrate the crucial role of architecture and culture in sustainable urban development," UNESCO's Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Renato Ottone Ramirez said in a statement.

Having defeated Paris and Melbourne, Rio was selected to host the 27th edition of the World Congress of the International Union of Architects (UIA) in July 2020.

The "World Capitals of Architecture" initiative was launched by UNESCO and UIA in November 2018.