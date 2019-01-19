Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says government will work for all

Home World

Published: 19th January 2019

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said her government will work for all people irrespective of their political affiliations.

She stated this while addressing a grand rally organised by her Awami League here to celebrate its comprehensive victory in the general election last month.

The prime minister said the people could cast their votes spontaneously after a long time and thanked them for returning her party to power for a record fourth term in the December 30 polls, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Hasina said, "Although Awami League won the election, I can assure that our government will work for all".

"United forces always win. This election has proved that," the Awami League chief said.

She also thanked the law enforcement agencies for ensuring a fair election, and the Election Commission for holding free and fair polls.

"I also want to thank all the political parties who participated in the election," she said.

According to party insiders, government servants, transport workers and university students were among those who attended the rally while several renowned singers and artists will also perform at the event.

The Awami League won a landslide victory bagging 257 out of 299 seats in the parliamentary polls while the Awami League-led Grand Alliance secured 288 seats, with the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party decimated.

Sheikh Hasina

