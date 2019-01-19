Home World

Donald Trump campaign asks for donations to send faux red bricks to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer amid border row

The new fundraising campaign comes as negotiations between the president and Democrats to reopen the government have deadlocked over the border wall.

Published: 19th January 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign has launched a unique fundraising initiative, asking its supporters to donate USD 20.20 to send faux red bricks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer until Democrats agree to fund a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Trump's re-election campaign sent out a fundraising email on Friday asking for donations of USD 20.20 and pledging to send fake bricks to Speaker Pelosi or Schumer, who are leading the Democratic party to oppose the border wall.

The bricks will be printed with facts about the need for border security.

The new fundraising campaign comes as negotiations between the president and Democrats to reopen the government have deadlocked over the border wall.

Trump is demanding USD 5.7 billion to build more than 200 miles of his proposed Southwest border wall, and has refused to sign spending bills reopening government lacking that money.

Democrats say they won't give him any wall funds but have been willing to provide USD 1.3 billion for other types of border security, like technology and some physical barriers.

The Trump campaign also set up a website called Build the Border Wall, where respondents can donate their money and choose if they want their brick to be sent to Pelosi or Schumer.

They can send up to seven bricks to each with one donation.

"The Democrats have been stonewalling President Trump for too long, as the President remains fully committed to make a deal to secure our border," said Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Donald J Trump for President, Inc.

"Now the American people can send a message directly to Chuck and Nancy on a faux red brick that tells them to build the wall.

Because they clearly don't understand the facts about the critical need for a wall and border security, our bricks will teach them the truth about the crime, drugs, and human trafficking that result from open borders," he said.

"Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the President, we'll send the wall to them, brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border," Parscale said.

The Trump Campaign in a mass fundraising email to its supporters said that this 'brilliant idea' has come from President Trump himself.

"For every USD 20.20 raised by MIDNIGHT TONIGHT, we will send a BEAUTIFUL BRICK directly to the offices of Chuck Schumer or Nancy Pelosi.

Each brick will be etched with facts about border security to remind Democrats why WE NEED THE WALL," Team Trump said.

"Together, we can build a BIG BEAUTIFUL WALL around their offices to protect us from their radical left-wing agenda," said the email.

Donald Trump Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer Mexico Wall US

