Home World

India, Pakistan should engage in 'meaningful dialogue' to resolve their issues: UN chief

India has made it clear to Pakistan that cross-border terrorism and talks cannot go hand-in-hand.

Published: 19th January 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Antonio Guterres. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday hoped that India and Pakistan will engage in a "meaningful dialogue" to resolve their issues.

The UN chief, speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York, also said he has been offering his "good offices in relation to the dialogue between the two countries that, until now, had no conditions of success."

India has made it clear to Pakistan that cross-border terrorism and talks cannot go hand-in-hand.

"I hope that the importance of both India and Pakistan is such in international affairs, I hope that the two countries will be able to engage in a meaningful dialogue," he said, responding to a question on the dialogue between the two countries.

In relation to the human rights situation, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has "produced recently a very detailed report. So, the UN has clearly done its job in that regard," Guterres said to a question by a Pakistan journalist on the situation in Kashmir.

The Indo-Pak ties strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based terrorists in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The ties further nose-dived in 2017 with no bilateral talks talking place between them.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Antonio Guterres UN India pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp