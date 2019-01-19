Home World

Kamala Harris chooses Baltimore as headquarters for potential presidential 2020 campaign

Harris, 54, who recently came out with two books including one for children, has not officially announced her 2020 presidential bid.

Published: 19th January 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Kamala Harris (Photo: California AG's office | IANS)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US's first Indian-origin senator, Kamala Harris, has picked Baltimore as headquarters of her potential 2020 presidential campaign, a media report has claimed.

Harris, 54, who recently came out with two books including one for children, has not officially announced her 2020 presidential bid.

But reports in mainstream US media suggest that it might be announced soon.

Local Baltimore Sun Friday reported that Harris has selected Baltimore for her campaign headquarters if, as expected, she runs for president in 2020, according to sources familiar.

"Harris picked Baltimore because of its diversity, its proximity to Washington and because it is in the Eastern time zone, said the sources, who requested anonymity because Harris has not yet announced her plans," the daily reported.

The senator's office has declined to comment on the report.

"It's the right choice," said Krish Vignarajah, a former Democratic gubernatorial candidate, told Baltimore Sun.

"The race ought to focus on the future of cities like Baltimore. And Senator Harris is incredibly inspiring hard not to love a strong, vertically challenged woman of color!" she said.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, the first ever Hindu elected to the US House of Representatives, is among the several Democratic leaders to have announced to enter the 2020 presidential race.

Others so far being Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The 2020 Democratic primary is expected to be a crowded race.

Among other potential candidates are former vice president Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke of Texas and Senators.

Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamala Harris Baltimore US

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp