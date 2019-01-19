Home World

Scientists finally know how long a day is on Saturn

Using new data from the now extinct Cassini mission, scientists led by the University of California-Santa Cruz found that a year on Saturn is 29 Earth years.

Published: 19th January 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Space_Saturn_Cassini__Rust(2)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: NASA's Cassini spacecraft has revealed that a day on Saturn is just over 10 and-a-half-hours-long, a finding that solved a long-standing mystery of solar system science.

Using new data from the now extinct Cassini mission, scientists led by the University of California-Santa Cruz found that a year on Saturn is 29 Earth years. The day only lasts 10 hours, 33 minutes and 38 seconds.

This was unknown till now because it was hidden in the rings.

Christopher Mankovich, a graduate student in astronomy and astrophysics at the varsity, analysed the wave patterns within the rings.

The findings showed that they respond to vibrations within the planet itself, acting similarly to the seismometers used to measure movement caused by earthquakes.

The inside of Saturn vibrates at frequencies that cause variations in its gravitational field. The rings, in turn, detect those movements in the field.

"Particles throughout the rings can't help but feel these oscillations in the gravity field," Mankovich said.

"At specific locations in the rings these oscillations catch ring particles at just the right time in their orbits to gradually build up energy, and that energy gets carried away as an observable wave."

Mankovich's research, published in the Astrophysical Journal, describes how he developed models of Saturn's internal structure that would match the rings' waves.

That allowed him to track the movements of the interior of the planet, and thus its rotation.

Unlike Jupiter and Earth's magnetic axis that are not aligned with its rotational axis, Saturn is different. Its unique magnetic field is nearly perfectly aligned with its rotational axis.

This is why the ring finding has been key to homing in on the length of a day.

"The researchers used waves in the rings to peer into Saturn's interior, and out popped this long-sought, fundamental characteristic of the planet. And it's a really solid result," said Cassini Project Scientist Linda Spilker. "The rings held the answer."

Cassini spacecraft, when low on fuel, made a fateful plunge into the atmosphere of Saturn on September 15, 2017, ending its 13-year tour of the ringed planet.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saturn solar system Cassini spacecraft NASA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp