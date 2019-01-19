Home World

Trans-Pacific partnership open for all Countries sharing its ideas: Shinzo Abe

TPP is open for all countries that are willing to share its ideas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the first ministerial meeting of the TPP commission in Tokyo.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Photo | AP)

By UNI

TOKYO: The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is open for all countries that are willing to share its ideas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the first ministerial meeting of the TPP commission in Tokyo.

"The Trans-Pacific Partnership is open for all countries that share our ideas," Abe said as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The inaugural meeting of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) commission has opened earlier in the day under the chairmanship of Toshimitsu Motegi, the Japanese minister in charge of Economic Revitalization.

The CPTPP is a free trade agreement between Canada and 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam.

