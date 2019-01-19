Home World

UK PM Theresa May calls European Union leaders on 'next steps' for Brexit

Earlier, May had been in touch with the EU leaders via text messages ever since the British parliament rejected her Brexit deal.

Published: 19th January 2019 12:09 AM

Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May (File | AP)

By AFP

BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to EU leaders Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk by telephone on Friday to discuss where to go next on Brexit.

May had previously been in touch with Brussels only by text message since Tuesday when the British parliament rejected the divorce deal she signed in November. May also spoke separately with the head of the EU executive, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, at her request. "It was an exchange of information on both sides. The two agreed to stay in touch," a spokeswoman for Juncker said.

British politicians are wrangling over how to get out of the Brexit impasse, which could see Britain crash out of the union without a deal on March 29. EU leaders have so far ruled out renegotiating the agreement, but have signalled they could postpone the withdrawal if May comes up with a plan.

