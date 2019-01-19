WATCH | Video of six-year-old Chinese hairdresser goes viral

By Online Desk

Jiang Hongqi, a Chinese kid, who is just six-years-old, is already a skilled hairdresser and he has definitely got some moves. His video has been widely circulated on social media and people are speechless by his skills.

The child knows how to nail popular hairstyles.

In the viral clip, one can see the boy, who is from Sichuan province, swiftly trims and straightens a woman's hair like a professional hairdresser.

He's just six, but this Chinese boy is already a skilled hairdresser. pic.twitter.com/uL3nxnG4Fv — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) 18 January 2019

Jiang caught up on these skills because he grew up in a hair salon, where he learnt it from his parents. But even after that we have to agree, hands down, he is nailing his job.