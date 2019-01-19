Home World

WATCH | Video of six-year-old Chinese hairdresser goes viral

In the viral clip, one can see the boy, who is from Sichuan province, swiftly trims and straightens a woman's hair like a professional hairdresser.

Jiang Hongqi, a six-year-old Chinese kid, is breaking the internet for his hairdressing skills. (Photo | screengrab)

Jiang Hongqi, a six-year-old Chinese kid, is breaking the internet for his hairdressing skills. (Photo | screengrab)

Jiang Hongqi, a Chinese kid, who is just six-years-old, is already a skilled hairdresser and he has definitely got some moves. His video has been widely circulated on social media and people are speechless by his skills.

The child knows how to nail popular hairstyles.

In the viral clip, one can see the boy, who is from Sichuan province, swiftly trims and straightens a woman's hair like a professional hairdresser.

Jiang caught up on these skills because he grew up in a hair salon, where he learnt it from his parents. But even after that we have to agree, hands down, he is nailing his job.

