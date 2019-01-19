World's cutest dog, 'Boo' dies at 12 following heart problems after his canine friend's death

By Online Desk

Boo, the social media sensation pomeranian dog passed away on Friday.

He started experiencing heart problems shortly after the death of his fellow canine friend Buddy, who passed away in 2017.

The dogs' owner, a Facebook employee, who handled Boo's online account, which had over 17 million followers, took to the social media site to confirm the dog’s death.

His owner explained that the dog showed signs of heart issues since Buddy's death on September 2017.

Boo's friendship with buddy began when he joined the home in spring 2006. The Facebook post also mentioned on how Boo, who was born in San Francisco, hesitated to pose for pictures without Buddy.

Boo became famous in October 2010 after singer Kesha sent a tweet that she had a new boyfriend, linking to the dog’s page.

Boo had earlier been subject to a death hoax in 2012 after social media post went trending with #RIPBOO.