97-year-old Prince Philip spotted driving without seatbelt just days after car crash

Images published in Sunday newspapers appeared to show him behind the wheel of a replacement Land Rover Freelander on his wife Queen Elizabeth II's private Sandringham estate on Saturday.

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was spotted driving without a seatbelt, just two days after the 97-year-old Duke miraculously escaped unhurt in a terrifying accident.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been pictured back behind the wheel of a new Land Rover on Saturday afternoon on the Sandringham estate, the royal family's Norfolk retreat near to which the Thursday's accident took place, the Telegraph reported.

The Duke was given "suitable words of advice" by Norfolk Police after the pictures were published in newspapers.

On Thursday, Philip escaped a crash when a Tata Motors' Land Rover he was driving flipped onto its side after a collision with another car carrying two women and a nine-month-old baby.

The Duke was unharmed but the two women in the Kia hatchback were injured in the accident. The old baby who was in the back seat of car was uninjured. It was suggested that the royal was dazzled by sunlight at a T-junction and his vehicle hit the Kia.

Though Philip was unhurt, the accident stirred up a debate in the UK about old age and driving and raised questions over the duke still driving himself on public roads.

Philip, who formally retired from public life in 2017, has been seen behind the wheels on numerous occasions over the decade.

At present, there is no upper age limit for driving in the UK. However, a person's driving licence expires once he or she reaches the age of 70.

If the licence expires and they fail to renew it, then they legally are not allowed to drive. But if they apply for a renewal they may continue.

