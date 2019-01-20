Home World

Death toll from Mexico pipeline blast rises to 71

The pipeline went ablaze when dozens of people were scrambling around a leak spot to collect fuel in the presence of the armed forces.

Published: 20th January 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

In this image provided by the Secretary of National Defense, soldiers guard in the area near an oil pipeline explosion in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico. (Photo | AP)

In this image provided by the Secretary of National Defense, soldiers guard in the area near an oil pipeline explosion in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MEXICO: The death toll from a devastating oil pipeline blast in Mexico has risen to 71, officials said.

Besides, 76 others also sustained injuries in the explosion in the town of Tlahuelilpan in Hidalgo state, Governor Omar Fayad told the media on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is believed the blast occurred after the pipeline was ruptured by suspected oil thieves on Friday night, the BBC reported.

ALSO READ | 66 killed as massive fireball erupts at Mexico oil pipeline

The pipeline went ablaze when dozens of people were scrambling around a leak spot to collect fuel in the presence of the armed forces.

TV footage showed large flames and people at the scene with severe burns as well as what appeared to be smouldering corpses scattered on the ground near the blaze.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged to step up efforts to stamp out fuel theft after the tragedy.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mexico Mexico pipeline blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp