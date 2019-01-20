Home World

Indians biggest supporters of international aid: WEF global survey

The respondents in the survey of over 10,000 people were asked that do they think their country has a responsibility to help other countries in the world.

Published: 20th January 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

The congress centre, venue for the World Economic Forum, is covered with snow in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)

The congress centre, venue for the World Economic Forum, is covered with snow in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DAVOS: Indians have emerged as the biggest supporters of international aid, with a global public opinion survey putting India on the top when it comes to people expecting their nation to help other countries.

The survey released by the World Economic Forum ahead of its high profile annual meeting in this ski resort town on the Swiss Alps showed that South Asian countries, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, as also Nigeria and Saudi Arabia exhibit widespread support for international aid.

The respondents in the survey of over 10,000 people were asked that do they think their country has a responsibility to help other countries in the world.

As many as 95 per cent Indians replied in affirmative, which was the highest for any country, followed by 94 per cent in Indonesia and Pakistan each.

Bangladesh followed with 87 per cent, while Nigeria scored 84 per cent, Saudi Arabia 83 per cent and China 80 pet cent.

The global average was 72 per cent, with countries like Argentina, France, Germany, the UK and the US scoring 60 per cent or below.

The WEF said it worked with Qualtrics to poll over 10,000 people from around the world on a number of issues that are important to our agenda at the Davos meeting.

As per the survey, 80 per cent of respondents worldwide believe that all countries can benefit at the same time, rejecting the notion that national improvement is a zero-sum game.

North Americans view immigrants more positively than any other region except South Asia.

Europeans view immigration the least positively.

The survey also showed that a majority of all respondents trust climate science, but 17 per cent in North America express little to no trust.

On migration, 63 per cent of US respondents believed new immigrants are mostly good for their country  compared to a global average of 56 per cent, 48 per cent in Germany and 30 per cent in Italy.

On Multilateralism, 83 per cent of US respondents said that all countries can improve at the same time -- compared to 35 per cent in Japan, 74 per cent in the UK and 65 per cent in France.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DAVOS World Economic Forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp