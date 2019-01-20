Home World

One Indian among 8 arrested in Nepal for drug peddling

The man identified as Rajesh Mahato, a resident of Sonbarsa area in Bihar, was arrested from Malangawa town in Nepal's Sarlahi district during a security check.

Published: 20th January 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KATHMANDU: An Indian man is among eight persons arrested from different parts of Nepal on Sunday for possessing contraband drugs, police said here.

The man identified as Rajesh Mahato, a resident of Sonbarsa area in Bihar, was arrested from Malangawa town in Nepal's Sarlahi district during a security check.

Police also arrested a teenaged boy and a woman from Kathmandu, both of whom run pharmacies, for possessing contraband drugs.

In a similar incident, police arrested a man from Parsa district near NepalIndia border and recovered contraband drugs from his possession while he was returning from India.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested from Itahari area in Sunsari district and an 18-year-old boy was arrested from Malangawa area in Sarlahi district for possessing contraband drugs.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp