One Indian among 8 arrested in Nepal for drug peddling

By PTI

KATHMANDU: An Indian man is among eight persons arrested from different parts of Nepal on Sunday for possessing contraband drugs, police said here.

The man identified as Rajesh Mahato, a resident of Sonbarsa area in Bihar, was arrested from Malangawa town in Nepal's Sarlahi district during a security check.

Police also arrested a teenaged boy and a woman from Kathmandu, both of whom run pharmacies, for possessing contraband drugs.

In a similar incident, police arrested a man from Parsa district near NepalIndia border and recovered contraband drugs from his possession while he was returning from India.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested from Itahari area in Sunsari district and an 18-year-old boy was arrested from Malangawa area in Sarlahi district for possessing contraband drugs.