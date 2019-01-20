The big Twitter question: Is Stephen Fry’s doctor Indian?

By Online Desk

‘Saluting parents, joining NCC, taking meals at proper time are some of the habits that makes one an ‘ideal boy’. That is what Stephen Fry’s doctor, who operated on Fry’s cancer appears to believe as he has hung a chart depicting the same in his surgery room. Twitteratis are pretty much convinced that the doctor is an Indian and they have every reason to believe so.

Stephen John Fry - actor, novelist and activist is well known for his Emmy Award winning documentary series Stephen Fry: The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive and as the long-time host of QL, a BBC television quiz show.

An year ago, Stephen was diagnosed with prostate cancer for which he had to undergo a surgery.

Recently, he took to Twitter to share an image from his doctor’s office of a poster that lists ways of being an ideal boy. The poster has the qualities of an ‘ideal’ boy listed with captions in both English and Hindi.

Decidedly odd of my doctor to hang this in his surgery. I've tried to live up to it though. Haven't managed to "Pray Almighty" or "Join NCC", otherwise I'm getting there. pic.twitter.com/Dl52jaqang — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 19, 2019

Though his fans tried being supportive of him and saying that he doesn’t have to adhere to his doctor’s norms of being an ideal boy, some were interested in finding out if the doctor was from India.

Some of the Twitter users also had their share of fun taking potshots at the qualities listed and shared other versions of being an 'ideal boy'.

This is really great because there's a whole series of satire comics based on this supposed Adarsh Balak ie An Ideal Child. Here's a few I guess pic.twitter.com/SAyGurzT6B — Bot (@yass_yash) January 19, 2019

Here's an updated version pic.twitter.com/Yhz3XFNldz — Himangshu Saikia (@milwac) January 20, 2019

Despite the internet humor over the qualities of an 'ideal boy', it will be interesting to know how Stephen Fry's doctor reacts to the interesting responses to this Twitter banter.