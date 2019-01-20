Home World

Two killed, 25 injured in large fire at French ski resort

About 130 firefighters, police and rescue services members were involved in bringing the fire under control about three and ½ hours after it broke out.

PARIS: Two people have been killed and 25 others injured in a large blaze that broke out on Sunday in the French ski resort of Courchevel, local authorities said.

According to the Savoie prefecture, the blaze started at 4:30 am (0330 GMT) in a building housing seasonal workers located in the heart of the Alpine town.

The identity of the victims wasn't immediately known.

Among the injured, four were in serious condition and have been airlifted to local hospitals, but their lives weren't in danger.

The fire also forced 60 people to be evacuated from the building.

The Savoie prefecture said the Albertville prosecutor has opened an investigation into the cause of the fire.

