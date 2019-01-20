United Airlines planes skids from runway at Chicago airport

By Associated Press

DETROIT: A United Airlines plane has skidded off a runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport amid snowy and icy weather.

Chicago fire officials say the incident occurred Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The flight came into the airport from Phoenix and 129 people were on the plane.

A massive winter storm has brought up to 10 inches (25 centimetres) of snow to some parts of the Midwest and is expected to hit the Northeast on Sunday.

The storm prompted the cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights at Chicago's airports on Saturday. The average delay at O'Hare International Airport was nearly an hour on Saturday afternoon.