Family finds python inside toilet in Australia

By Online Desk

Spotting a snake on the roads or somewhere isn't a big thing. But, finding a python in the toilet closet will be no less than a nightmare. Well, welcome to Australia!

It sure would be an adventurous trip for someone who wants to visit Australia. By adventures, it also means spotting snakes, anywhere and everywhere.

A Facebook post shared by 'Brisbane Snake Catchers' went viral with over 2,800 people sharing it. Make sure you hold someone tight before reading the post if you have a weak heart. The post is about a python found hiding inside a toilet closet in Brisbane. Yes, you read that right.

A family from Wynnum west found a carpet python in their toilet and rang the snake removal service to retrieve the reptile. The post read, "They gave us a call to have it removed so they could finish their business in peace, without the local natives watching." They also shared the pictures of the python.

The post instantly became viral with many people commenting on it and sharing it. Some comments are scary and hilarious at the same time.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Stewart Lalor from Brisbane Snake Catchers said, "I just put on a pair of gloves and dunked my hand in to take the snake. Carpet pythons are very common in Queensland."

Now, we can't even use the loo in peace!