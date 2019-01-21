Home World

Forged letter to Rahul Gandhi; FIR against four persons

A letter demanding replacement of  State Congress President Ajoy Kumar was sent using Tripathi’s forged letterhead.

Published: 21st January 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

FIR

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Former minister and senior Congress leader KN Tripathi has lodged an FIR against four persons for writing a letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi using Tripathi’s forged letterhead demanding the removal of state in-charge RPN Singh and Ajoy Kumar.

Tripathi, however, has termed it a conspiracy hatched by the state government and the BJP.

“The BJP is scared of our increasing popularity, so they hatched a conspiracy to malign the image of the Congress,” said Tripathi.

“The letter written to Rahul Gandhi using my letter pad is forged. I got to know about it after it was returned by former Union minister CP Joshi,” Tripathi said.

The accused named in the FIR are Vijay Tiwari, Ajay Tiwari, Sanjay Tiwari and Alok Tiwari, all hailing from Palamu, he added.

Meanwhile, the Kotwali Police has started investigations and said that the letter was dispatched on December 26 from the Ranchi General Post Office.

The four accused have been booked, Kotwali Officer in Charge Shayamanand Mandal said.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, the letter was also addressed to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, treasurer Ahmed Patel, general secretary Motilal Vohra and other senior party leaders. The letter alleged that Singh and Kumar were taking bribes for ticket distribution for the municipal elections and they are doing the same for the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

It also said that if Congress wants to win all seats in the elections, Ajoy Kumar must be replaced by former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay, former State Congress President Sukhdeo Bhagat or by Tripathi.

 

