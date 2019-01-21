Home World

Gillette ad row: Man gets trolled for throwing his razor in toilet

Challenging the ad's gender stereotyping, the Twitter user posted a picture of his Gillette razor lying in the toilet bowl and announced that he was switching brands.

The Twitterati had a field day last week after a man threw his razor in his toilet to protest the viral Gillette advertisement which took a stand against toxic masculinity in the wake of the MeToo movement.

“It’s protest against a commercial containing every negative stereotype ever aimed at men as though we were all like that,” Twitter user @warroom wrote. “I thought liberals were against gender stereotyping but I guess they’re only against SOME stereotypes.” 

This incident was hilarious enough for Twitter users to break into a riot with many asking whether he will flush the razor down or will he have to retrieve it by using his hands (Yikes!)

Even a sewage firm joined in, to troll the user. 

After the inquiries concerning the razor, @warroom reassured that he wasn't dumb enough to actually flush the razor! 

Turns out, he was not the only one who was registering his protest by discarding the products. 

The Gillette advertisement released last week has received mixed reactions from the public, sparking a movement by some social media users to #BoycottGillette.

