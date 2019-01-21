Gillette ad row: Man gets trolled for throwing his razor in toilet

By Online Desk

The Twitterati had a field day last week after a man threw his razor in his toilet to protest the viral Gillette advertisement which took a stand against toxic masculinity in the wake of the MeToo movement.

Challenging the ad's gender stereotyping, the Twitter user posted a picture of his Gillette razor lying in the toilet bowl and announced that he was switching brands.

“It’s protest against a commercial containing every negative stereotype ever aimed at men as though we were all like that,” Twitter user @warroom wrote. “I thought liberals were against gender stereotyping but I guess they’re only against SOME stereotypes.”

This incident was hilarious enough for Twitter users to break into a riot with many asking whether he will flush the razor down or will he have to retrieve it by using his hands (Yikes!)

Having to call a plumber to own the libs. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 16, 2019

Now show us the picture where you fished it out of the toilet because you can't flush a razor — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 16, 2019

Even a sewage firm joined in, to troll the user.

After the inquiries concerning the razor, @warroom reassured that he wasn't dumb enough to actually flush the razor!

Turns out, he was not the only one who was registering his protest by discarding the products.

This was the #Gillette razor I was sent on my 18th birthday. It's been with me through basic training, four deployments, and seven moves. I've used it almost everyday for the past 15 years. But since @Gillette thinks I'm a bad person, I'm throwing it away. #BoycottGillette pic.twitter.com/yVwFx4z9QH — Truffle Fries (@fakespike1) January 16, 2019

I don’t always throw new unused items away! But when I do they are Gillette! pic.twitter.com/Rqk0xQCP9m — Tim (@its_tim3672) January 16, 2019

The Gillette advertisement released last week has received mixed reactions from the public, sparking a movement by some social media users to #BoycottGillette.