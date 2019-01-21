Home World

Twitterati divided over how to write this letter e'X'actly!

Here are some of the tweets that will make your brain sweat. 

Published: 21st January 2019 12:44 PM

Ways to draw 'x'. (Photo | Twitter/ @SMASEY)

By Online Desk

You're about to e'X'perience something weird today. Did you know there are eight different ways to write the letter 'X'? Apparently, that's true. Welcome to the real world! 

The Twitterati are having issues with 'X'. Of course, it's always hard to get over (e)x-s right!

A twitter user (@SMASEY) posted a picture of different 'X's with black and coloured strokes showing how to write it and asked people which one they preferred. 

The tweet instantly went viral and people shared their ways of writing it. Hey, we are not judgemental, but do people really use methods 1 & 2? Please tell us it's not true! 

Here are some of the tweets that will make your brain sweat:

Most of the people went for seven and we agree too! (Not because MSD's jersey number is 7. Hey, we are not obsessed with him, ok?)  

 

Even Monica agrees!

 

Noooo! This just can't be true.

 

We feel you!

 

Yup! The most legit way to write 'X'.

 

Yes, President! Let's ban 'X'.

 

Here's a tweet to show how our brain cells react while we read these tweets!

 

So, what do you think you should do with 'X'? Get over it, people! 

