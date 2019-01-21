Twitterati divided over how to write this letter e'X'actly!

By Online Desk

You're about to e'X'perience something weird today. Did you know there are eight different ways to write the letter 'X'? Apparently, that's true. Welcome to the real world!

The Twitterati are having issues with 'X'. Of course, it's always hard to get over (e)x-s right!

A twitter user (@SMASEY) posted a picture of different 'X's with black and coloured strokes showing how to write it and asked people which one they preferred.

Also this is so interesting to me - which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke pic.twitter.com/a0WTl8WT7P — sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019

The tweet instantly went viral and people shared their ways of writing it. Hey, we are not judgemental, but do people really use methods 1 & 2? Please tell us it's not true!

Here are some of the tweets that will make your brain sweat:

Most of the people went for seven and we agree too! (Not because MSD's jersey number is 7. Hey, we are not obsessed with him, ok?)

7 is the only way — messy old asian (@tribranchvo) January 20, 2019

Even Monica agrees!

Noooo! This just can't be true.

I'm a 2 should I got to the hospital — Emily Andras (@emtothea) January 21, 2019

We feel you!

Saw this. Immediately forgot how I have been drawing x's my entire lift. Had to write each one down. None felt right. Taking all words with x's out of my vocabulary until further notice. — Kelsey Campbell (@KCampbellyeg) January 21, 2019

Yup! The most legit way to write 'X'.

The only correct way pic.twitter.com/ZPPv5jsv6E — KAYCEEE | FC2019 (@zigstripes) January 20, 2019

Yes, President! Let's ban 'X'.

Here's a tweet to show how our brain cells react while we read these tweets!

This is how you draw an X. pic.twitter.com/m1u61LBS1q — Neorice University (@Neoriceisgood) January 20, 2019

So, what do you think you should do with 'X'? Get over it, people!