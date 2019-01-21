Remedy worse than malady: Man with back pain injects himself with own semen

By Online Desk

Ever suffered from such intense back pain that you would literally do anything to cure it? Well, don't.

According to a case report published in the Irish Medical Journal, a man whose name has not been disclosed came up with a rather unusual remedy for his chronic backache. He injected himself with a dose of his own semen, every month, for a year and a half.

The 33-year-old man recently showed up at the Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin with severe back pain and a swollen arm, leaving doctors perplexed by his absurd method of self-treatment. He reportedly had been suffering from lower back pain for some time, after lifting a heavy object.

Before arriving at the hospital, the man had injected himself with three doses, and to make things worse, he injected both his veins and muscles. This resulted in a serious infection of the tissue beneath his skin.

According to the report, "this is the first reported case of semen injection for use as a medical treatment." "A broader search of internet sites and forums found no documentation of semen injection for back pain treatment or otherwise," the case study's authors added.

The man was given antibiotics by the doctors and his back improved during the hospital stay too. He was eventually discharged from the hospital.

Although researchers have injected semen into animals such as rats and rabbits, there had been no cases of this happening to humans.

The doctors further wrote that although there has been extensive research on injection of harmful substances such as mercury, gasoline, charcoal lighter fluid, hydrochloric acid and hydrocarbon generally carried out in attempted suicide, this case of injecting oneself with semen to treat back pain was unprecedented.