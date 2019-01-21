Home World

Remedy worse than malady: Man with back pain injects himself with own semen

The 33-year-old man recently showed up at the Tallaght University Hospital with severe back pain and a swollen arm, leaving doctors perplexed by his absurd method of self-treatment.

Published: 21st January 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Before arriving at the hospital, the man had injected himself with three doses. (Photo | Irish Medical Journal)

By Online Desk

Ever suffered from such intense back pain that you would literally do anything to cure it? Well, don't. 

According to a case report published in the Irish Medical Journala man whose name has not been disclosed came up with a rather unusual remedy for his chronic backache. He injected himself with a dose of his own semen, every month, for a year and a half. 

The 33-year-old man recently showed up at the Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin with severe back pain and a swollen arm, leaving doctors perplexed by his absurd method of self-treatment. He reportedly had been suffering from lower back pain for some time, after lifting a heavy object. 

Before arriving at the hospital, the man had injected himself with three doses, and to make things worse, he injected both his veins and muscles. This resulted in a serious infection of the tissue beneath his skin. 

According to the report, "this is the first reported case of semen injection for use as a medical treatment." "A broader search of internet sites and forums found no documentation of semen injection for back pain treatment or otherwise," the case study's authors added.

The man was given antibiotics by the doctors and his back improved during the hospital stay too. He was eventually discharged from the hospital.

Although researchers have injected semen into animals such as rats and rabbits, there had been no cases of this happening to humans.

The doctors further wrote that although there has been extensive research on injection of harmful substances such as mercury, gasoline, charcoal lighter fluid, hydrochloric acid and hydrocarbon generally carried out in attempted suicide, this case of injecting oneself with semen to treat back pain was unprecedented. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BACK PAIN Chronic back pain Back pain cure cure Backache semen injection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp