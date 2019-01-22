Home World

Nawaz Sharif shifted to hospital from jail following heart issues

According to a medical test conducted last week, 69-year-old Sharif is suffering from hypertension, diabetes and Ischemic heart disease.

Published: 22nd January 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in a Lahore jail, was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday after he complained of heart related complications. Sharif (69) was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore from Kot Lakhpat Jail in high security.

Wearing off-white shalwar qameez and blue waistcoat, Sharif chose not to respond the media queries on his arrival at the hospital.

Doctors conducted his various tests including TROP-I, Echocardiography and Stress Thallium Scan. "My father is not well. I wanted to go to the PIC but my father stopped me to come because of security issues," Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said. "The authorities concerned have not yet provided with us the reports of the special medical board that earlier had examined Mian sahib. After pleading with the jail authorities, we have also written to the Punjab Home department for the reports but to no avail," she said.

A special medical board that examined Sharif in jail last week observed "he is not completely well" as more investigations (tests) are required before suggesting treatment for him.

According to the report of the special medical board, "Patient Muhammad Nawaz Sharif  (69) examined by the special medical board is a known case of diabetes Mellitus and hypertension for the last 10 years. He is also known for a case of Ischemic heart disease since 2001."

It says "vague symptoms of pain in Sharif's both arms particularly at night and numbness of toes. He can walk 45 minutes without any significant symptoms. He denied of any symptoms of dizziness, pre-syncope or syncope. His haemodynamics were also within normal limits. He is on dual antiplatelets, beta blocker, amlodipine, ARB'S and stains with anti-diabetic treatment."

Sharif underwent Coronary Angioplasty (PCI) twice in 2001 and 2017. He also had open heart surgery twice in 2011 and 2016 (no medical record/documents are available for these above said procedures at the time of examination), it says. The board says after evaluating these test reports and the availability of previous cardiac medical record further management plan will be proceeded.

Sharif was shifted to the Kot Lakhpat jail on December 25, a day after he was sentenced by the accountability court in Islamabad to seven years' imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. A disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office is part of the sentences awarded to the three times prime minister of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif Kot Lakhpat Jail Punjab Institute of Cardiology Maryam Nawaz Nawaz Sharif medical condition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp