27 killed in deadly oil tanker-bus crash in Pakistan

The bus carrying dozens of passengers was heading from the southern city of Karachi to Panjgur district, when it crashed in Lasbela district.

Published: 22nd January 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

QUETTA: Pakistani officials have raised the death toll from a collision the previous day between a bus and an oil tanker to 27, saying DNA tests are required to identify most of the victims. Local administrator Shabbir Mengal says that 14 people injured in the accident died overnight at hospitals.

Authorities had earlier said 13 passengers were killed and at least 16 others were injured in Monday's crash. Mengal says the bus was going to Baluchistan from the port city of Karachi when the accident took place near the town of Hub. Shortly after the accident, flames engulfed the bus, which was carrying fuel smuggled from neighboring Iran in plastic containers.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic laws are weakly enforced.

