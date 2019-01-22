Home World

Death toll in Mexico pipeline fire rises to 93

Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer said Tuesday that 46 victims who were severely burned were still in hospitals, two of them in Galveston, Texas.

People hold a funeral for a person who died when a gas pipeline exploded in the village of Tlahuelilpan, Mexico, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019 (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MEXICO: The death toll in a massive fire at an illegally tapped pipeline in Mexico has risen to 93 after more injured died at hospitals.

The victims were gathering gasoline from an illegal pipeline tap in the central state of Hidalgo on Friday when the gas ignited, littering an alfalfa field with charred bodies.

The government reported Monday that an astonishing total of 14,894 such illegal taps had been found in 2018, an average of about 41 per day nationwide.

Hidalgo had 2,121 taps, more than any other state.

The fire occurred in the town of Tlahuelilpan, where 38 taps were found in 2017 and 23 in 2018.

